Demi Lovato Explains Why They're Using 'She/Her' Pronouns Again

Demi Lovato is once again using the pronouns “she” and “her” and is sharing the reasons behind the decision to reembrace them.

In a Tuesday appearance on the “Spout” podcast, the two-time Grammy nominee said they’d simply been “feeling more feminine” in recent months, prompting them to begin reusing “she” and “her.” They will continue to use “they” and “them” as well.

“I’m such a fluid person when it comes to my gender, my sexuality, my music, my creativity,” the actor and singer told host Tamara Dhia. “I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of ‘she/her’ again. Especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human.”

“Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted ‘she/her’ again,” Lovato continued. “But I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect.”

Demi Lovato will release a new album, "Holy Fvck," later this month. Rich Fury via Getty Images

Lovato came out as nonbinary last year, and announced on social media that they would be using gender-neutral pronouns moving forward. By April, fans noticed that the singer had quietly updated their Instagram profile to include “she/her” as well as “they/them.”

News of the update comes as Lovato is gearing up to release their eighth studio album, “Holy Fvck,” later this month. The album’s cover art shows the singer taking a page from Madonna’s playbook by posing on a cross-shaped bed with her arms and feet bound with leather straps.

“There’s a lot of songs that are sexually empowered on this album,” Lovato said Tuesday. “There’s also songs that have religious undertones to [them], and so laying on a bed that was shaped like a cross was something that I thought fit with the title of the album. ... For instance, I have a song called ‘Heaven’ that’s based off of a Bible verse, but it’s actually about masturbation.”