Lovato said later in the interview that she had three strokes and a heart attack after her overdose.

The singer also told viewers that what happened in 2018 was “very similar” to something that happened to her as a teen.

“I lost my virginity in a rape,” she said, adding that she and the person who allegedly assaulted her had been “hooking up” but that she had clearly expressed she wasn’t “ready” to have sex for the first time.

“I was part of that Disney crowd that publicly said they were waiting until marriage,” Lovato said. “I didn’t have the romantic first time.”

“I had to see this person all the time, and so I stopped eating, and, you know, coped in other ways — cutting, throwing up, whatever,” she added. “My bulimia got so bad that I started throwing up blood for the first time.”