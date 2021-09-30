Demi Lovato Belts Out A Tune To Connect With Extraterrestrial Entity

Demi Lovato’s music is getting really spacey. Now, the entertainer is apparently singing to extraterrestrials.
The singer, who uses they/them pronouns, is exploring the world of E.T.s in “Unidentified With Demi Lovato,” a reality series that debuted Thursday on Peacock.
Lovato seems willing to go to great lengths to connect with otherworldly entities ― even treating them to one of the singer’s hit tunes.
The clip below shows Lovato and two male friends attempting to converse with a being known only as “Carmen.”
Apparently, Carmen has had trauma related to men, so she’s skittish about the two in her presence.
Still, Carmen seems open to letting the guys hang around after Lovato decides to sing the 2011 hit “Skyscraper” tune as an “offering” to Carmen.
“I always sing ‘Skyscraper’ when I feel like singing something emotional,” Lovato explained before breaking out in song:
“Do you have to/ Make me feel like/ There is nothing left of me/ You can take everything I have/ You can break everything I am/ Like I’m made of glass/ Like I’m made of paper
“Go on and try to tear me down/ I will be rising from the ground/ Like a skyscraper/ Like a skyscraper.”
Carmen appeared to enjoy the impromptu concert because some of the electronic devices set up in the area started beeping after Lovato finished singing.
“That’s the coolest standing ovation I’ve had,” Lovato said.
You can watch the complete segment below.