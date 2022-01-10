Demi Lovato Got A Very Realistic Tattoo Of A Spider On Their Head

Demi Lovato sure knows how to stay relevant on the web.

The “Stone Cold” singer debuted a new tattoo on their Instagram Stories over the weekend: a very realistic image of a spider perched on the side of Lovato’s head, right above their ear.

Advertisement

Demi Lovato’s new spider tattoo. Screenshot @ddlovato/Instagram

The image, which has 3D-style detail and shading, was done by the famed Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Dr. Woo, whose work graces the bodies of celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Zoe Kravitz and Drake.

And if you wish you could’ve been a fly on the wall during the process, you’re in luck, because Lovato posted a snap of themselves getting inked.

Lovato getting their ink. Screenshot @ddlovato/Instagram

On Instagram, Lovato posted what appears to be a quote from Marilyn Kinsella’s telling of “Grandmother Spider Brings the Light,” which Kinsella says she based partly on a Cherokee version of the tale.

Lovato posted this quote along with photos of their new tattoo. Screenshot @ddlovato/Instagram

“It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,” Lovato’s post reads. “She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web – each one of us having our place in this world.”

Advertisement