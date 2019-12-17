Demi Lovato Makes Powerful Declaration With New Neck Tattoo

Demi Lovato wants everyone to know that she’s a survivor.

Images of the pop star sporting some new ink circulated Monday on Instagram, where tattoo artist Dr. Woo showed off the word “survivor” written in cursive on Lovato’s neck.

“On a real one 💪🏼🙏🏼 @ddlovato,” Woo wrote, adding with the hashtags #hideawayatsuitex and #slimneedle.

Photographer Angelo Kritikos shared a picture of Lovato showing off her new tat.

The tattoo adds to the body ink telling the story of Lovato’s recovery journey. The star was hospitalized last year following an apparent drug overdose, and came out of rehab in November 2018.

Since then, she’s been working on new music and adding to her tattoo collection.

In June, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer got the word “me” inked on her finger in old-fashioned typewriter script. She has at least 20 other tattoos dating back more than a decade, according to Refinery29, chronicling such things as her career and her comebacks.

Need help with substance abuse or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.