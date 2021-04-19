Demi Lovato Slams Frozen Yogurt Shop For 'Triggering' Products, Critics Push Back

Demi Lovato started a social media war with a beloved frozen yogurt shop over the weekend, prompting many people to call her out for misusing her huge platform.

The pop star took a stand against The Bigg Chill in Los Angeles, slamming the store on her Instagram page for carrying sugar-free options. Lovato said seeing the products was “triggering and awful” for her, as she is in recovery from an eating disorder.

“Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from @thebiggchillofficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter. Do better please,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. Her Instagram account has millions of followers.

She included the hashtag #dietculturevultures, which she said she’d be using to call out “harmful messaging from brands or [companies] that perpetuate a society that not only enables but praises disordered eating.”

The Bigg Chill, which had just over 6,000 followers on Instagram as of Sunday, pushed back on Lovato’s criticism by noting in an Instagram Story that the shop carries products for customers who have diabetes and celiac disease, options for vegans and “many indulgent items.”

The Bigg Chill’s account also responded to Lovato via Instagram direct message, according to a screenshot the singer posted on her page, writing: “We are not diet vultures. We cater to all of our customers needs for the past 36 years. We are sorry you found this offensive.”

Lovato continued to message the brand and post her replies on her account.

“You can carry things for other people while also caring for another percentage of your customers who struggle DAILY just to even step foot in your store,” she wrote. “You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders — one of the deadliest mental illnesses only second to [opioid] overdoses. Don’t make excuses, just do better.”

She also suggested the brand make it clear that certain products were intended for customers with dietary restrictions.

“When it’s not super clear, the messaging gets confusing and being in LA it’s really hard to distinguish diet culture vs. health needs,” she said. “I think more clearer messaging would be more beneficial for everyone.”

The Bigg Chill told HuffPost in a statement that it was “really hurt by Demi’s comments.”

“For the past 36 years, our small woman-owned business has catered to anyone who’s come through the door. Whether they are diabetic, vegan, gluten-free, or just wanting a decadent dessert - we’ve always tried to have something for everyone,” the company said.

Lovato did not respond to a request for comment.

Many people on social media have chimed in to discuss Lovato going after a beloved frozen yogurt shop, including “The Real Housewives of New York” star Leah Sweeney, who said in a video that Lovato should feel “ashamed of herself” for using her massive platform to “drag” the shop.

i legit cannot stand demi lovato. this restaurant is not the cause for ur triggers. sugar free cookies do not classify as “disordered eating” if ur in the right mindset. if ur not, then it’s not the restaurant’s fault. the way she PUBLICALLY called them out was so immature pic.twitter.com/aETygKvK1L — brittnay (@itsbrittnayyybi) April 18, 2021

What’s your favorite internet beef rn mine is Demi lovato forgetting diabetics exist and fighting a frozen yogurt business in public pic.twitter.com/ReUd2hQMBy — Tim the Enchanter (@deltryzi) April 18, 2021

i get demi has her own triggers but she could’ve stated her feelings without tagging a small business that didn’t have ill intentions. sugar free options are super necessary. and as someone who has struggled w an ED i cannot imagine making my own triggers others’ responsibility — IG: PIXIEOPAL 🌿🌸 (@KHAMlLLE) April 18, 2021

#TheRealHousewivesOfNewYork star #LeahMcSweeney drags Demi Lovato using her followers to bully local froyo company The Bigg Chill after she got offended by some sugar free cookies. pic.twitter.com/UrO1wAeUzy — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) April 19, 2021

I was sooo not prepared for a Demi Lovato vs Bigg Chill feud. As someone who has always struggled with/had issues with food, I like that Bigg Chill has so many options for different dietary needs. I love their vegan cookie dough! Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk — Heather 🎤 (@HeatherS_VA) April 19, 2021

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, call the National Eating Disorder Association hotline at 1-800-931-2237.