Demi Lovato Changes Pronouns To They/Them

Singer Demi Lovato has taken a significant step in self-discovery, announcing early Wednesday that they now identify as nonbinary and will officially change their pronouns to they/them. (See the Instagram video and text below.)

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” performer wrote on Instagram.

Lovato noted they had partially lived a life for “for those on the other side of the camera.” The entertainer urged others to seize the chance to be who they want to be.

In a video from their 4D podcast accompanying the text, Lovato called the change a “revelation.”

“I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering,” they said.

The decision, Lovato added in the written announcement, “has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”

In March, Lovato discussed their broken engagement to Max Ehrich, explaining that they were “too queer” to be with a cis man.

“This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, This is a huge sign. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth,” the two-time Grammy nominee told Glamour.

The former Disney Channel star, who has shared their personal issues on social media, announced earlier this month that ﻿they are starring in a Peacock show investigating UFOs called “Unidentified with Demi Lovato.”