Demi Lovato Accidentally Knocks Trainer's Tooth Out: 'When's My First Fight?!'

Demi Lovato is kicking ass and taking ... teeth?
The singer and actress shared a hilarious video of herself and trainer Jay Glazer after a martial arts workout on Tuesday. Glazer rings a bell and holds up a tooth, smiling with a gap where one of his incisors used to be.
“I literally knocked [Jay Glazer’s] tooth out during training this morning - while he was wearing a mouth piece!!!! Hahahahaha sorry (not sorry) Jay!!!” wrote Lovato in the caption for the video. “So coach, when’s my first fight?!”
The two were working out at Unbreakable Performance, an exclusive training facility in Los Angeles frequented by celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Morrison, Wiz Khalifa and others.
Lovato has been very open about her love of martial arts, particularly Brazilian jiujitsu, which she got into because she “loved watching people grapple,” according to a 2017 interview in Self.
“I think it’s really cool to learn something that helps you with self-defense,” said Lovato, who earned a blue belt in Brazilian jiujitsu, the second of seven levels, that same year.
Her video with Glazer is one of only a handful that the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer has shared since she was hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose in July 2018. The 26-year-old spent 12 days in the hospital and then sought in-patient treatment.
In a since-deleted post on Instagram, Lovato wrote to fans in August 2018: “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”
Since then, Lovato has occasionally shared snippets of her life online.