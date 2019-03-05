Demi Lovato Accidentally Knocks Trainer's Tooth Out: 'When's My First Fight?!'

The two were working out at Unbreakable Performance, an exclusive training facility in Los Angeles frequented by celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Morrison, Wiz Khalifa and others.

Lovato has been very open about her love of martial arts, particularly Brazilian jiujitsu, which she got into because she “loved watching people grapple,” according to a 2017 interview in Self.

“I think it’s really cool to learn something that helps you with self-defense,” said Lovato, who earned a blue belt in Brazilian jiujitsu, the second of seven levels, that same year.

Her video with Glazer is one of only a handful that the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer has shared since she was hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose in July 2018. The 26-year-old spent 12 days in the hospital and then sought in-patient treatment.