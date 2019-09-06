'Unashamed' Demi Lovato Overcomes 'Biggest Fear' By Sharing Unedited Bikini Pic

What’s wrong with being confident in the skin you’re in? Absolutely nothing, Demi Lovato told her millions of followers on Thursday with an unedited photo of herself rocking a bikini.

The pop star said she overcame her “biggest fear” by sharing the photo on her Instagram page for “National Cellulite Day,” pairing the pic with an inspiring caption about her journey of self-acceptance.

“I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body,” Lovato wrote, noting that she’d previously shared edited photos of herself on the app.

“This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards,” she continued. “So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day.”

The Disney Channel alum has been outspoken about her struggle with an eating disorder, which she sought treatment for in 2010, and has since used her platform to combat toxic beauty standards and celebrate body positivity.

Back in 2017, Lovato shared a photo of herself in the midst of her eating disorder with the caption, “Recovery is possible.” In her post, Lovato revealed just how “miserable” she’s felt in the past denying herself certain foods and adhering to a strenuous work out schedule in order to feel camera-ready.

“Here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me,” she wrote. “And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.”

The 27-year-old ended her message by explaining that she hopes her post can “inspire someone to appreciate their body today too.”

And it looks like Lovato accomplished her goal, as she took to her Instagram Stories to share bikini photos of fans moved by her body-positivity message, alongside praise from fellow celebs like Amy Schumer and Ashley Graham.

“Literally shaking still,” she wrote later in the night. “That was so hard for me to post. But wow .. so blown away by the love and support. let’s be the change we want to see.”

Earlier this year, called out a body-shaming headline about her “fuller figure,” taking to social media once again to unpack this kind of damaging rhetoric for her young fans.