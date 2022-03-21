Demi Moore Posts Heartfelt Birthday Message To Ex-Husband Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore divorced more than 20 years ago, but that didn’t stop her from posting a heartfelt message to him in honor of his 67th birthday.

Moore wished Willis a happy birthday via Instagram with a photo of the two of them in a kitchen.

In the picture, Moore is holding a tray of goodies. The caption expresses that she is “thankful for our blended family.”

Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000 and have three children together: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Willis also has two daughters, Evelyn and Mabel, with wife Emma Heming Willis, whom he married in 2009.

The marriage between Moore and Willis may have not worked out, but the friendship has.