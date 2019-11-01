Demi Moore’s new book “Inside Out” gives readers a candid look at her traumatic childhood, her struggle with alcohol addiction and her relationships with ex-husbands Ashton Kutcher and Bruce Willis.

Moore recently spoke about an emotional phone call she received from the “Die Hard” actor just before she was set to appear on “The Tonight Show” in September.

“I was getting ready to do Jimmy Fallon live the other night, and I was in the dressing room and my phone rang, and it was Bruce,” Moore said during a taping of the podcast “Present Company with Krista Smith” last week.

Bruce Glikas via Getty Images Emma Heming, Rumer Willis, Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, Demi Moore and Scout Willis pose backstage as Rumer makes her debut in Broadway's "Chicago" on Sept. 21, 2015 in NYC.

“I was prepared for there, maybe, to be some sensitivities, and he called and he got very emotional. He said, ‘I’m so proud of you,’” she said.

“I, too, then became very emotional, and I’m not a crier ― the purity of his love and acceptance, the space that he could hold for me, to be walking out and [have] that encouragement, it just really meant so much ― so much to me,” she added.

While Willis was “proud” of his ex-wife, Kutcher had a “snarky” reaction to some of the revelations about his marriage to Moore. The actress wrote about Kutcher’s alleged infidelities, the devastating miscarriage they experienced and their former threesomes.

“I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it,” the “That ’70s Show” actor tweeted in September. It’s his only comment so far on Moore’s book.

Amanda Edwards via Getty Images Kutcher and Moore arrive at the Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking's 13th Annual Gala on May 12, 2011 in Los Angeles.

Moore’s daughters also weighed in on some of the stories the actress writes about in her books. In an upcoming episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk,” Rumer and Tallulah Willis join their famous mom to talk about her sobriety slip.

“It was like the sun went down and, like, a monster came,” Tallulah says in the clip.

“I remember there’s just the anxiety that would come up in my body when I could sense that her eyes were shutting a little bit more, the way she was speaking,” she added. “Or she would be a lot more affectionate with me if she wasn’t sober.”

“It was very weird and there were moments where it would get angry,” Tallulah added. “And I recall being very upset and kind of treating her like a child and speaking to her like a child. It was not the mom that we had grown up with.”