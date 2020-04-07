Demi Moore And Bruce Willis Quarantine Together In Matching Pajamas

Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are a matched pair again ― in their choice of pajamas.

In a photo shared on Instagram Monday, the famous former spouses were wearing adorable striped PJs in an apparent coronavirus quarantine with daughter Scout and her boyfriend, director Dillon Buss.

“Chaotic neutral,” another daughter, Tallulah, wrote in the caption.

Moore and Willis, who divorced in 2000 but remain friendly, reunited for self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, a source told People.

Willis’ current wife, Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares two young daughters, commented her approval. “Not many can pull that color off! 😂 Lookin good squad 💚💚💚💚.”

Another picture, which Tallulah posted to Instagram story, revealed a more extended striped sequestering.

Instagram story Even the pets are in on the striped sequestering.