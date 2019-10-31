Demi Moore opened up about battling alcohol addiction in her new book, “Inside Out.”

Now, Moore’s daughters are speaking up about their own experiences with their mom’s struggles over the years. Rumer and Tallulah Willis joined their mom on an upcoming episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” to discuss, among other topics, her sobriety slip.

“It was like the sun went down and, like, a monster came,” Tallulah says in the clip, first shared by People.

“I remember there’s just the anxiety that would come up in my body when I could sense that her eyes were shutting a little bit more, the way she was speaking,” she added. “Or she would be a lot more affectionate with me if she wasn’t sober.”

Rumer described the experience as “jarring,” while Tallulah continued to described how her mom became almost childlike.

“It was very weird and there were moments where it would get angry,” Tallulah says. “And I recall being very upset and kind of treating her like a child and speaking to her like a child. It was not the mom that we had grown up with.”

Moore herself gave a soul-baring interview to Lena Dunham published last month in Harper’s Bazaar in which she spoke candidly about losing her sobriety in her 40s before regaining it in her 50s.

“In retrospect, what I realized is that when I opened the door [again], it was just giving my power away,” Moore told the magazine. “I guess I would think of it like this: It was really important to me to have natural childbirth because I didn’t want to miss a moment. And with that I experienced pain.”

She added that “part of being sober is, I don’t want to miss a moment of life, of that texture, even if that means being in — some pain.”

And it seems Moore’s relationship with her daughters is back on track, as Scout Willis wrote a glowing tribute to her mom ― whom she called “the funniest, strangest person I know” ― to celebrate her Harper’s Bazaar cover.

“My mom is courageous, not because she is without fear, but because she moves forward regardless of it!” Scout wrote on Instagram in September. “Her ability to keep moving forward, learn from her past and become more loving every day — to herself, to her family, to the world — is a beacon to me. I love you.”