Demi Moore Reveals She Was Raped At 15 By Man Who Paid Her Mom $500

“The next thing I remember is using my fingers, the small fingers of a child, to dig the pills my mother had tried to swallow out of her mouth while my father held it open and told me what to do,” Moore told Dunham.

She added that “Something very deep inside me shifted then, and it never shifted back. My childhood was over.”

Moore herself has been candid about her struggles with addiction. She told Dunham that she became sober again after losing her sobriety in her 40s.

“In retrospect, what I realized is that when I opened the door [again], it was just giving my power away,” Moore told Harper’s Bazaar. “I guess I would think of it like this: It was really important to me to have natural childbirth because I didn’t want to miss a moment. And with that I experienced pain.”