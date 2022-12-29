Dem Lawmaker Grills 'Pathological Liar' George Santos Over His Litany Of Lies

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) went after Pinocchio nose-growing Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) for being a “pathological liar” and called for the House Ethics Committee to investigate him on Wednesday. (Watch Torres’ remarks below.)

Advertisement

Santos ― whose lies included those on his work history and his educational background ― is reportedly set to face a federal investigation on his finances and a local investigation involving his “fabrications and inconsistencies” in Long Island.

Torres, during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” on Wednesday, told Jonathan Capehart that Santos “is a pathological liar who’s defrauded the voters of New York state.”

“I mean he has lied systematically about nearly every aspect of his life,” said Torres, who listed off the “depth and breadth of his deception.”

Torres added that Santos should be the target of multiple investigations including one by the House Ethics Committee.

Advertisement

“The House Ethics Committee should investigate him for his likely falsification of official federal documents,” he said.