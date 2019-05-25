A Running List Of All The Democratic 2020 Candidates

The Democratic field for the 2020 U.S. presidential race is the biggest and most diverse of any party primary in recent history.

With candidates joining the race almost weekly ― and some likely to drop out as the election approaches ― it can be hard to keep track of who is in the running. Here is a breakdown of all the Democratic contenders, those who have already folded, and those who could still throw their hats into the ring.

This is a brief look at candidates’ backgrounds and stated proposals, and is not meant to be comprehensive. We urge readers to further explore the candidates at length as the election nears.

Our list will be updated regularly until the primaries, so check back to see how the Democratic field shifts in the months to come.

Who’s In The Running:

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.)