The first Democratic 2020 presidential debate provided late-night TV hosts with plenty of comic fodder on Wednesday.

Viral moments including former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s answering of a question in Spanish, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s perpetual running down of the clock and President Donald Trump’s childish Twitter commentary gave the comedians on duty plenty to mock.

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert joked how the first debate between Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass), Cory Booker (N.J.) and O’Rourke against “several people angling for MSNBC shows” was actually “an excellent dress rehearsal for tomorrow’s actual debate” involving the frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Check out the segment here:

“The Late Show” also unveiled this spoof “Primarymon” card game:

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah dedicated more than 11 minutes to dissecting the most amusing incidents:

The Comedy Central program also live-tweeted throughout:

Warren arrives at the #DemDebate with all her policies in tow pic.twitter.com/4rc5SNl8dE — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 27, 2019

When Dad says "Hola, como estas?" to the waiter at the Mexican restaurant #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/64FY2LV6kp — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 27, 2019

Not your type? https://t.co/3smAE1oRk7 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 27, 2019

No one:



Every Democrat: ¡Hola, muchachos! ¿Vamos a la playa? Ja ja ja ja ja#DemDebate — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 27, 2019

When your little sister steals your phone https://t.co/2vucJQxpOM — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 27, 2019

BREAKING: Jay Inslee, John Delaney, and Tim Ryan have spontaneously fused into a jar of mayonnaise #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/zq2oSwFrdg — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 27, 2019

When you remember we have to do this all over again tomorrow #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/SRvkN61qps — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 27, 2019

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon got musical to sum up the crowded Democratic field:

He also sang this song warning the candidates not to become a meme:

Seth Meyers of “Late Night” riffed on the crowded field in his monologue:

He took a more in-depth look in the “A Closer Look” segment: