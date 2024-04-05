Democrats Pitch Renaming Federal Prison After Donald Trump

In response to a Republican proposal to rename an airport near Washington, D.C., after former president Donald Trump, a trio of House Democrats on Friday pitched renaming a federal prison after Trump instead.
Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) noted that Trump faces nearly 100 felony charges stemming from four criminal cases against him.
“It is only right that the closest federal prison to Mar-a-Lago should bear his name,” Connolly said in a press release. “I hope our Republican friends will join us in bestowing upon Donald J. Trump the only honor he truly deserves.”
The legislation by Connolly, along with Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) and John Garamendi (D-Calif.), would rename the Miami Federal Correctional Institution as “The Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution.”
The bill makes fun of Republicans for their much more sincere proposal last week to rename Washington Dulles International Airport after their leader.
“In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump,” Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.) said in a release on Monday. “As millions of domestic and international travelers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity, and strength than hearing ‘Welcome to Trump International Airport’ as they land on American soil.”
Reps. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) Troy Nehls (R-Texas), Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.), Barry Moore (R-Ala.), and Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) co-sponsored Reschenthaler’s bill.
Dulles airport, in northern Virginia, is named after John Foster Dulles, a Republican who served as Secretary of State for Dwight Eisenhower from 1953 to 1959.