Here Are The Democratic Candidates Who Have Qualified For The Debates So Far

Eighteen 2020 candidates have qualified so far for 20 available spots in the Democratic debates, scheduled to kick off on June 26.

Four candidates have yet to qualify, and several other hopefuls may still enter the race, potentially setting up a frantic scramble to see who will ultimately be allowed on the debate stage.

The Democratic National Committee in February announced new qualifications that candidates must meet to participate in the first two presidential debates in June and July.

The DNC said it would rely on both polling and grassroots fundraising numbers, giving two measures by which a candidate can qualify: