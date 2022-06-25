Democratic Lawmaker's Unusual Reaction To Abortion Decision Sparks Twitter Backlash

Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) decided to turn “inward” with yoga to deal with the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday.

The congressman, in a now-deleted tweet, wrote that the Supreme Court decision mixed with the passage of a bipartisan gun safety bill led to “a moment of wildly conflicting emotions” and turned to his regular #AsanasWithAndy posts in which he shares yoga poses.

Advertisement

This time, however, he left Twitter users scratching their heads due to the timing of the tweet.

Cannot stop thinking about how a Dem congressman responded to the biggest rollback of reproductive rights in living memory by tweeting this pic.twitter.com/q7wtotcyDi — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 25, 2022

Half the population became second class citizens in certain states and the Dem response has been to read poems, do yoga, and ask everyone outraged to be polite about it.



Yeah. It's about to suck for a very long time. — Akela Cooper 😈 (@AkelaCooper) June 24, 2022

Rep. Andy Levin after President DeSantis declares Christianity the official state religion pic.twitter.com/EUwTVkZNZO — Daniel D'Addario (@DPD_) June 24, 2022

Dems: how could we let this happen



Also dems: yeah so Supreme Court decision blows anyways check out my yoga pose don’t forget to like & subscribe ✌️ pic.twitter.com/f1TxSoc7Ud — Josh Trebach, MD (@jtrebach) June 24, 2022

Advertisement

Everyone's upset right now so I thought as a way of raising the vibe I'd post pictures of myself doing some yoga poses and -- what?? IT WILL HELP. — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) June 24, 2022

Levin did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment about the tweet and its deletion.

The tweet came on the same day as a number of other Democratic responses that people have questioned on social media.

Some expressed dismay and anger that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) quoted song lyrics in her response to the abortion decision.

And House Democrats sang “God Bless America” on the U.S. Capitol steps to celebrate the passage of a bipartisan gun safety bill as demonstrators spoke out and gathered outside the Supreme Court, Insider reported.