Read Live Updates From The 5th Democratic Presidential Debate

Ten 2020 presidential hopefuls spar in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Ten 2020 hopefuls face off in the fifth Democratic presidential debate, taking place Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern time in Atlanta.

The debate, co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post, is set to last two hours. The 10 candidates who qualified are:

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.)
  • South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii)
  • Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.)
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.)
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
  • Billionaire executive Tom Steyer
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.)
  • Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Read live updates on the debate below:

