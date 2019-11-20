Read Live Updates From The 5th Democratic Presidential Debate

Ten 2020 hopefuls face off in the fifth Democratic presidential debate, taking place Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern time in Atlanta.
The debate, co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post, is set to last two hours. The 10 candidates who qualified are:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.)
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii)
- Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.)
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.)
- Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
- Billionaire executive Tom Steyer
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.)
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
Read live updates on the debate below:
