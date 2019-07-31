Democratic Debate Invites Very Silly Candidate Lookalike Memes

While some viewers were carefully considering the important topics brought to the table at the Democratic debate on Tuesday night, others were creating thoughtful comparisons between the 10 presidential hopefuls onstage and various fictional characters and body parts.

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) reminded people of Nemo’s dad, Marlin, and also a thumb, while the less-fortunate former Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.) was compared to Johnny the manic control-room worker from “Airplane!”, “The Almighty Loaf,” and Hank Hill from “King of the Hill.”

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg got a lucky comparison to Christopher Reeve’s Superman, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was likened to Danny DeVito’s character Frank in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Finally figured out who Tim Ryan reminds me of. #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/QLicGsHAIR — Kyle Ziemnick (@kylezim25) July 31, 2019

I’ve had this burned into my brain and now so will you #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/dquQSoVcvv — Marlén Gomez (@lamarigomz) July 31, 2019

Hickenlooper told Bernie Sanders to throw his hands up and I knew something looked familiar #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/jMrPTvxjYo — alex (@HotMessAlex) July 31, 2019