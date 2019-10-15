POLITICS

Read Live Updates From The 4th Democratic Presidential Debate

Twelve candidates face off in the largest presidential primary debate in American history.

Twelve 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls face off Tuesday at a debate hosted by CNN and The New York Times.

The debate, taking place at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, will feature the following candidates:

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden

  • New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

  • South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

  • Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

  • California Sen. Kamala Harris

  • Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

  • Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke

  • Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

  • Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

  • Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

  • Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

  • Billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer

Read live updates on the debate below:

