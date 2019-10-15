Read Live Updates From The 4th Democratic Presidential Debate

Twelve 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls face off Tuesday at a debate hosted by CNN and The New York Times.
The debate, taking place at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, will feature the following candidates:
-
Former Vice President Joe Biden
-
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
-
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
-
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
-
California Sen. Kamala Harris
-
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
-
Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
-
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
-
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
-
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
-
Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
-
Billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer
Read live updates on the debate below:
