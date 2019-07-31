Late-Night TV Hosts Highlight Strangest And Funniest Parts Of Democratic Debate

Tuesday’s Democratic debate offered rich comic fodder for late-night television comedians, who picked out the most memorable and amusing moments.

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah went live after the debate and praised self-help author Marianne Williamson for discussing systemic racism in U.S. society.

“Wow, Marianne Williamson, that was a powerful moment in the debate. I didn’t know it was possible for a white woman to get that much attention from black people without calling the cops,” he said.

Jimmy Kimmel joked about the number of Democratic candidates who are still in the race.

“It’s weird they don’t have a better process for thinning the herd,” he said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Have 30 years of reality TV taught the Democrats nothing? You can’t go from 20 candidates right to one. First, you have to put them on an island and separate them into tribes.”

Stephen Colbert said most of the debate was “a bunch of guys with no chance to win the Democratic nomination yelling Republican talking points at the people who can.”

“It was like watching the seven dwarfs offering Snow White a poison apple,” he joked on CBS’s “Late Show.”

The Twitter account for “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” live-tweeted the proceedings:

Elizabeth Warren has a plan to make this debate go better. #DemDebate — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 31, 2019

POLL: We're only halfway over and nobody's left the stage. Which candidate is most likely to pull a "Jackson Maine" tonight? — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 31, 2019

EVERYONE just got BINGO with Elizabeth Warren saying "I have a plan" #DemDebate — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 31, 2019

Seth Meyers, the host of NBC’s “Late Night,” expressed his surprise at President Donald Trump’s failure to gatecrash the debate:

And “The Late Late Show” host James Corden baffled his audience with a joke about an imaginary candidate: