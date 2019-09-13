Late Night Hosts Nail The Most Meme-able Moments From The Democratic Debate

Trust the comedians of late-night television to pick out the most meme-worthy moments from Thursday’s Democratic debate.

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel each riffed on the candidates’ standout comments ― such as entrepreneur Andrew Yang’s cash giveaway promise to former Housing Secretary Julián Castro’s chiding of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Check out Colbert’s commentary on “The Late Show” here:

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah here:

Jimmy Kimmel of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” here:

“The Daily Show” also live-tweeted the debate, below:

BREAKING: The start of the #DemDebate will be delayed 15 minutes because Joe Biden accidentally wandered into an Applebee's pic.twitter.com/xuVPJYgjst — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 12, 2019

JUST IN: Jorge Ramos has announced that, f*ck it, he's jumping in the race too pic.twitter.com/LsB670inNi — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 13, 2019

BETO: We need to stop gun violence

BOOKER: I can unite the country

YANG: Guess what, America? You just got in THE CASH CAB — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 13, 2019

Not to be outdone by #YangsDebateSurprise, Julian Castro just bit the head off a live bat pic.twitter.com/2GGs4izIY0 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 13, 2019

Bernie earlier this morning pic.twitter.com/sFjd4KvYTU — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 13, 2019

Savage stuff from ABC pic.twitter.com/781x52DpIv — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 13, 2019