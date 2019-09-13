COMEDY

Late Night Hosts Nail The Most Meme-able Moments From The Democratic Debate

Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel all shone a light on the funniest parts of the debate.

Trust the comedians of late-night television to pick out the most meme-worthy moments from Thursday’s Democratic debate.

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel each riffed on the candidates’ standout comments ― such as entrepreneur Andrew Yang’s cash giveaway promise to former Housing Secretary Julián Castro’s chiding of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Check out Colbert’s commentary on “The Late Show” here:

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah here:

Jimmy Kimmel of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” here:

“The Daily Show” also live-tweeted the debate, below:

