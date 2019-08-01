Twitter Uses Spread The Snark As Democratic Debate Turns Into A Meme War

And the denizens of Twitter were quick to highlight them as they happened.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) said she’d Clorox the Oval Office. Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) told former Vice President Joe Biden he was “dipping into Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor.” Biden later referred to Booker as “the future president” and at the end of the debate botched his attempt to get people to text his campaign.