Twitter Users Pull Out The Popcorn As Democratic Debate Goes Into Total Smackdown

The Democratic debate quickly intensified into a heated showdown Wednesday night as candidates wasted no time in tearing into Michael Bloomberg ― and each another ― during the billionaire presidential contender’s first appearance on the debate stage.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) set the tone, taking aim at Bloomberg from the get-go by pointing to the former New York City mayor’s controversial stop-and-frisk policing policy, which disproportionately affected Black and Latino people.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) came out (and kept on) swinging, blasting Bloomberg for his wealth and past offensive comments about women.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians,” Warren said. “And no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also dove in, blasting Sanders and Bloomberg as the “two most polarizing figures on this stage.”

Warren went on to go after Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) for their health care proposals, labeling Buttigieg’s “thin” plan as nothing more than a “PowerPoint” and scorning Klobuchar’s as nothing more than a “Post-It Note.”

“I take personal offense because Post-It Notes were invented in my state,” Klobuchar replied. Buttigieg countered that he was “more of a Microsoft Word guy.”

Later, the two Midwestern candidates exchanged blows. Buttigieg criticized Klobuchar for forgetting the name of Mexico’s president, and Klobuchar accused him of “trying to say that I’m dumb.” They faced off again toward the end of the debate: Klobuchar derided the mayor’s lack of experience, and Buttigieg retorted that you “don’t have to be in Washington to matter.”

As things on the debate stage spiced up, so did the reactions on Twitter. Here’s a glimpse of what viewers had to say.

"Candidates, please raise your hand if you wanna talk some big sh*t about Bloomberg" pic.twitter.com/58WPR9LoSC — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 20, 2020

Every interaction between Pete and Amy Klobuchar has the energy of this video https://t.co/hRpFQeGnL6 — Ryan Brooks (@ryanbrooks) February 20, 2020

frankly, we're wasting our time investing in renewable energy because there is no fuel source purer or more plentiful than amy klobuchar's visceral hatred for pete — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 20, 2020

Is this debate the patriarchy because Liz Warren is crushing it — Jake Maccoby (@jdmaccoby) February 20, 2020

I'm eating the rich vicariously through Liz Warren — Erin effing golden Ryan (@morninggloria) February 20, 2020

"I wish everyone was as perfect as you, Pete" -@amyklobuchar



My god, this is Bravo level drama — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) February 20, 2020

Klobuchar waiting for Mayor Pete after the debate. pic.twitter.com/Vm0bVxGNSd — Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) February 20, 2020

I have never hated anything as much as Amy Klobuchar hates Pete Buttigieg and I once accidentally went on a date with a confederate Civil War re-enactor. — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg brought a wallet to a knife fight. — Bruce Mehlman (@bpmehlman) February 20, 2020

Warren's advisors: Senator, we need you to get a bit more aggressive in the debate.



Warren: Say no more.#DemDebate — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 20, 2020

"post-it notes were invented in my state" is a hall of fame klobucharism — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) February 20, 2020

Warren: Amy's bunk ass healthcare plan was written on a post-it note!



Sen Klobuchar: pic.twitter.com/A8BVlExx7Q — Miles (@milesofgray) February 20, 2020

”I’m more of a Microsoft word guy” is a devastating self own. pic.twitter.com/8RVkrIerR3 — Matt Bernico (@Matt_Bernico) February 20, 2020

Somebody stop and frisk Liz Warren. She came with a murder weapon. — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) February 20, 2020

Liz warren tonight pic.twitter.com/ALnlU6Qpyd — Robbie Couch (@robbie_couch) February 20, 2020

This is the biggest post-it scandal since Berger dumped Carrie with one. #DemDebate #SATC pic.twitter.com/NMFu81Jc98 — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) February 20, 2020

lester holt: thanks for being here



liz warren: mike bloomberg is an absolute piece of shit — Very Calm Sporting Enthusiast (@CalmSporting) February 20, 2020

Liz Warren trending is what I like to see as I tune into the #DemDebate. pic.twitter.com/yKqYeUXEs3 — Jennifer Armstrong (@jmkarmstrong) February 20, 2020

Everyone but Mayor Pete can't wait to dunk on Bloomberg pic.twitter.com/mRaKHfTWUA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 20, 2020