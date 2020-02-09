Larry David's Sanders Kvetches About Apps, 'Biden' Aims To 'Creep Up' On Polls On 'SNL'

Larry David’s dead-on Sen. Bernie Sanders stole the show as Saturday Night Live’s cold open revisited the Democratic debate with a motley mix of cameos and cast members.
“I can’t believe all this mess happened in Iowa because of an app. Hey! I have an idea for an app; it’s called no apps,” grumbled David, a startling clone of Sanders. “You show up to your polling place, you take a number like you do with the butcher ... you walk up to the counter and say to the guy, ‘Give me a pound of whatever’s about to go bad.’ “
Jason Sudeikis’ Joe Biden, meanwhile, was licking his wounds. “I’ll be honest: Losing Iowa was a real kick in the nuts,” he conceded, but he’s planning to “creep up from behind.” When told he had 60 seconds to finish his message, a panicked Sudeikis shot back: “What? The doctor said I had six to eight months!”
Colin Jost, playing Pete Buttigieg like a meek schoolboy, admitted he’s got a problem wooing the black vote. He’s known as “Mayo Pete,” he noted, but cautioned: “Trust me, I’m not that spicy.”
Not to be overlooked was Rachel Dratch’s Amy Klobuchar. “I’m here, I’m square. Get used to it,” she crowed. She compared herself and Kate McKinnon’s Sen. Elizabeth Warren to the Super Bowl super duo J. Lo (Warren) and Shakira (Klobuchar).
