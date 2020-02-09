Larry David's Sanders Kvetches About Apps, 'Biden' Aims To 'Creep Up' On Polls On 'SNL'

Larry David’s dead-on Sen. Bernie Sanders stole the show as Saturday Night Live’s cold open revisited the Democratic debate with a motley mix of cameos and cast members.

“I can’t believe all this mess happened in Iowa because of an app. Hey! I have an idea for an app; it’s called no apps,” grumbled David, a startling clone of Sanders. “You show up to your polling place, you take a number like you do with the butcher ... you walk up to the counter and say to the guy, ‘Give me a pound of whatever’s about to go bad.’ “

Jason Sudeikis’ Joe Biden, meanwhile, was licking his wounds. “I’ll be honest: Losing Iowa was a real kick in the nuts,” he conceded, but he’s planning to “creep up from behind.” When told he had 60 seconds to finish his message, a panicked Sudeikis shot back: “What? The doctor said I had six to eight months!”

Colin Jost, playing Pete Buttigieg like a meek schoolboy, admitted he’s got a problem wooing the black vote. He’s known as “Mayo Pete,” he noted, but cautioned: “Trust me, I’m not that spicy.”

