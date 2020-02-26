The Biggest Loser In South Carolina's 'Trainwreck' Democratic Debate Wasn’t A Candidate

For many viewers, the biggest losers of Tuesday’s chaotic Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina, weren’t even on the stage.
Instead, critics called out the way in which CBS’ moderators handled the combative affair.
Lawmakers, political pundits, former government officials, journalists, activists and celebrities criticized Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell, Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett and Bill Whitaker for failing to keep control of the debate ― which saw the presidential hopefuls interrupting and shouting over each other and ignoring the time limits for their answers.
Other critics called out the moderators for the types of questions they asked and the topics they didn’t tackle, such as the climate crisis.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter