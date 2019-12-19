Viewers Identify 'Clear Loser' Of Democratic Debate: The Moving Background

Viewers of Thursday night’s Democratic debate quickly identified one clear loser: the moving background on the stage.
People hit Twitter to vent frustrations over the moving words on the screen, which some called a “distraction” from the seven presidential candidates on stage at the Los Angeles event. Others complained of “nausea” and “vertigo.”
Seven candidates qualified for the final debate of the year ― former Vice President Joe Biden; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; billionaire activist Tom Steyer; and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.).
The logos of the debate’s sponsors ― PBS NewsHour and Politico ― moved constantly across a white screen behind the candidates.
Here’s what it looked like:
Irritated viewers took to Twitter to air their grievances.