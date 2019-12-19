U.S. NEWS

Viewers Identify 'Clear Loser' Of Democratic Debate: The Moving Background

Twitter users watching the final Democratic Debate of 2019 complained of nausea from the "trippy" moving screen.

Viewers of Thursday night’s Democratic debate quickly identified one clear loser: the moving background on the stage.

People hit Twitter to vent frustrations over the moving words on the screen, which some called a “distraction” from the seven presidential candidates on stage at the Los Angeles event. Others complained of “nausea” and “vertigo.” 

Seven candidates qualified for the final debate of the year ― former Vice President Joe Biden; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; billionaire activist Tom Steyer; and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.). 

The logos of the debate’s sponsors ― PBS NewsHour and Politico ― moved constantly across a white screen behind the candidates.

Here’s what it looked like: 

Irritated viewers took to ﻿Twitter to air their grievances.

