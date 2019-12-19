POLITICS

'Wine Cave' Memes Are Flowing Freely On Twitter After Warren's Blow To Buttigieg

Sen. Elizabeth Warren called out Mayor Pete Buttigieg for having a fundraiser at a "wine cave full of crystals."

The jokes poured into our Twitter feeds Thursday night as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) went after South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg over his fundraiser at a lavish California “wine cave full of crystals.”

The two parried during the Democratic debate after Warren called out Buttigieg for relying on big-dollar fundraisers, highlighting an event held this month at the Napa Valley winery of billionaire donors Craig and Kathryn Hall. The Hall Rutherford wine caves boast a chandelier with 1,500 Swarovski crystals, an onyx banquet table and extravagantly expensive wines, The Associated Press reported.

“So, the mayor just recently had a fundraiser that was held in a wine cave full of crystals and served $900-a-bottle wine,” the senator said. “Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and businessman Andrew Yang dove into the pile-on also. Yang claimed he had a policy proposal that would entice more women to run for office “because they don’t have to go shake the money tree in the wine cave.”

Viewers drank it up.

Trends Reporter, HuffPost
