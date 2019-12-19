'Wine Cave' Memes Are Flowing Freely On Twitter After Warren's Blow To Buttigieg

The jokes poured into our Twitter feeds Thursday night as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) went after South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg over his fundraiser at a lavish California “wine cave full of crystals.”

The two parried during the Democratic debate after Warren called out Buttigieg for relying on big-dollar fundraisers, highlighting an event held this month at the Napa Valley winery of billionaire donors Craig and Kathryn Hall. The Hall Rutherford wine caves boast a chandelier with 1,500 Swarovski crystals, an onyx banquet table and extravagantly expensive wines, The Associated Press reported.

“So, the mayor just recently had a fundraiser that was held in a wine cave full of crystals and served $900-a-bottle wine,” the senator said. “Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and businessman Andrew Yang dove into the pile-on also. Yang claimed he had a policy proposal that would entice more women to run for office “because they don’t have to go shake the money tree in the wine cave.”

Viewers drank it up.

I really like your wine cave want to shake your money tree — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) December 20, 2019

Starting at 5 PM tomorrow, I'm calling my mouth "the wine cave" AMIRIGHT, LADIEZZZZZ? — Danielle Kurtzleben (@titonka) December 20, 2019

me in my wine cave pic.twitter.com/Wmts6sEs7w — Jose A. Del Real (@jdelreal) December 20, 2019

Me and the boys in the wine cave pic.twitter.com/wljgnEI7so — Jules (@Julian_Epp) December 20, 2019

protecting my wine cave pic.twitter.com/I1UjmcxZa5 — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) December 20, 2019

From wine cave to wind cave, it was the best of times and the worst of times. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 20, 2019

Someone please take me to this wine cave, where the billionaires stash their winesuits and their winemobiles. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 20, 2019

candidates can have a little wine cave, as a treat — Brittany Shepherd (@blrshepherd) December 20, 2019

I really wanna hear more about this #winecave. pic.twitter.com/eJiMve1XcI — Baillie A Bronner (@BaillieBronner) December 20, 2019

Wine cave.



Beer balcony.



Whiskey closet.



Cider attic.



Vodka shed.



Rum boat.



Scotch garage. — Kyle Feldscher (@Kyle_Feldscher) December 20, 2019

Let's be honest: You get invited to a wine cave, you go. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) December 20, 2019

really was betting on marianne to be the first candidate to utter “wine cave full of crystals” — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 20, 2019