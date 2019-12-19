'Wine Cave' Memes Are Flowing Freely On Twitter After Warren's Blow To Buttigieg

The jokes poured into our Twitter feeds Thursday night as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) went after South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg over his fundraiser at a lavish California “wine cave full of crystals.”
The two parried during the Democratic debate after Warren called out Buttigieg for relying on big-dollar fundraisers, highlighting an event held this month at the Napa Valley winery of billionaire donors Craig and Kathryn Hall. The Hall Rutherford wine caves boast a chandelier with 1,500 Swarovski crystals, an onyx banquet table and extravagantly expensive wines, The Associated Press reported.
“So, the mayor just recently had a fundraiser that was held in a wine cave full of crystals and served $900-a-bottle wine,” the senator said. “Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and businessman Andrew Yang dove into the pile-on also. Yang claimed he had a policy proposal that would entice more women to run for office “because they don’t have to go shake the money tree in the wine cave.”
Viewers drank it up.