Read Live Updates From The First Democratic Debate Of 2020

The event, co-hosted by CNN and The Des Moines Register, starts at 9 p.m. and lasts two hours. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Abby Phillip and the Register’s Brianne Pfannenstiel moderate.

Six candidates qualified for the debate, making this one the smallest and least diverse of this primary. Former Vice President Joe Biden; billionaire activist Tom Steyer; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Bernie Sanders (Vt.) will all take part in the event.