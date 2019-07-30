Ten candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 will debate Tuesday in Detroit, in the first of two forums hosted by CNN this week.

Tuesday’s debate begins at 8 p.m. ET, and will include Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Rep. John Delaney (Md.), former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas), Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio), Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and author Marianne Williamson.

Ten more candidates will debate Wednesday: Sen. Michael Bennet (Colo.), former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and venture capitalist Andrew Yang.

Read live updates from Tuesday’s debate below: