2020 Democratic Debates In Detroit: Live Updates From Night 2

Ten more presidential candidates will debate Wednesday on CNN.

Ten candidates hoping to become the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee will face off Wednesday in the second of two debates hosted by CNN this week. 

The second debate ― moderated by CNN’s Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper ― will include Sen. Michael Bennet (Colo.), former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and venture capitalist Andrew Yang

Wednesday’s debate begins at 8 p.m. ET. 

Read live updates from the debate below: 

Assignment Editor, HuffPost
