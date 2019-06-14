Here Are The Lineups For The First Democratic Debates

The Democratic 2020 field is one of the largest and most diverse in recent history, with 24 candidates in the running. In February, the DNC announced qualifications candidates would have to meet to participate in the first primary debates, including reaching 1% support in at least three separate, approved polls or raising money from at least 65,000 unique donors.

To qualify for the third Democratic debate, scheduled for mid-September, the DNC said in May candidates will need to raise money from at least 130,000 unique donors from 20 states and reach at least 2% support in four approved state or national polls.