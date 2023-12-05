Major Democratic Donor Gives $250,000 To Nikki Haley Super PAC

Reid Hoffman, the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn and a major Democratic donor, gave a quarter of a million dollars to a super PAC supporting Nikki Haley, one of the candidates challenging front-runner Donald Trump for the GOP presidential nomination.
The New York Times confirmed Hoffman’s donation with the billionaire’s political adviser Dmitri Mehlhorn, noting only that the $250,000 in funding was given “recently” to SFA Fund Inc., the super political action committee backing Haley, a former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor.
Neither the SFA Fund nor the Haley campaign responded to requests for comment about the financing from Hoffman. Mehlhorn told the Times that Hoffman asked the super PAC if they’d accept money from him, given that he’s a Democrat who supports President Joe Biden, and that the super PAC said yes.
Last week, Jamie Dimon, the chief of JPMorgan Chase, also put his support behind Haley, calling on Democrats to help support an alternative to Trump regardless of their political leanings.
“Even if you’re a very liberal Democrat, I urge you ― help Nikki Haley, too,” Dimon said at a conference. “Get a choice on the Republican side that might be better than Trump.”
Hoffman, who co-hosted a fundraiser for Biden earlier this year, is a vocal opponent of Trump. In April, he revealed in a post on LinkedIn that he helped fund the writer E. Jean Carroll’s civil lawsuit against Trump. A jury sided with Carroll in May, finding Trump liable for sexual abuse and ordering him to pay her $5 million.
Trump still holds a wide lead over Haley in the 2024 battle, but she’s risen in the polls in recent weeks. She’s now neck and neck for second place with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a recent NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll. She’s been a standout during the GOP debates, in particular fending off attacks from entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, whom she called “scum” after he mentioned her daughter’s use of TikTok.
Haley served as Trump’s U.N. ambassador and praised him in a 2018 book, but she has since become a harsh critic of the former president. After the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, Haley blamed Trump for the violence and said his time in politics was over.
“He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him,” she told Politico at the time. “And we can’t let that ever happen again.”