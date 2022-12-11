Democratic Lawmaker Doubles Down On Calls For Clarence Thomas' Resignation

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and doubled down on his call for Thomas to resign on Friday.

Pascrell, who has previously expressed his lack of faith in Thomas as a “neutral actor” on the court, began his tweet with a “timely reminder” about Thomas and his wife, Ginni, as the justice presides over the case of Moore v. Harper.

The case involves the “independent state legislature” theory, which Thomas appears to support and which has been called “antithetical” to the Constitution. North Carolina Republicans argue the Constitution gives state legislatures the exclusive power to determine the “time, place and manner” of elections.

The New York Times reported that “proponents of the strongest form of the theory say this means that no other organs of state government ... can alter a legislature’s actions on federal elections.”

In his sharp criticism on Twitter, Pascrell noted Thomas’ involvement in election cases.

“Timely reminder that Clarence Thomas heard election cases while his wife conspired to overthrow democracy,” Pascrell wrote. “Clarence Thomas is corrupt as hell and should resign from the Supreme Court.”

Pascrell previously called on Thomas’ resignation in June following reports of his wife Ginni’s correspondence with former President Donald Trump’s lawyer John Eastman, who is Thomas’ former law clerk and a key figure in attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

“Over the last few years, we have become numb to bad acts by powerful actors, but Clarence and Ginni Thomas have participated in one of the worst breaches of trust ever seen in our court system,” Pascrell said in a statement. “Clarence Thomas cannot possibly be seen as a neutral actor but instead as a corrupt jurist who has poisoned the High Court. Clarence Thomas should have dignity and final respect for our democracy and resign.”

Ginni Thomas has previously gone to bat for her political engagement and separated herself from her husband’s profession earlier this year.