Democratic National Convention Postponed Until August

The Democratic National Committee is postponing its presidential nominating convention to August 17, according to a Democratic official briefed on the decision. It was scheduled to kick off in Milwaukee on July 13.

The new date is a week before the Republican National Convention.

The move comes after former Vice President Joe Biden, who currently leads in the delegate total, called for the convention to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Biden told MSNBC’s Brian Williams that it was “hard to envision” the convention being held in July as scheduled and said Democratic candidates and officials should “listen to the scientists,” who continue to advise against large gatherings.

Biden hasn’t been alone in urging the Democratic Party to take steps to prevent groups of people from gathering for political purposes. On Wednesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Biden’s opponent in the Democratic primary, called on Wisconsin Democrats to delay the upcoming primary in the state.