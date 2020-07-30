Top Democrats Vote To Extend Super Delegate Reforms Through 2024 Election

MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images Allies of former Vice President Joe Biden (left) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) both voted to extend presidential primary reforms, including the disempowerment of "super delegates."

A key Democratic Party panel voted Thursday to extend reforms to the Democratic presidential nominating process through the 2024 election.

Those reforms, adopted in August 2018, bind the group of Democratic officials and insiders known as “super delegates” to the primary voting preferences of rank-and-file Democrats in their states, and encourage changes designed to open up primaries and caucuses to new voters.

“These reforms helped inspire the largest and most diverse field in our Party’s history to seek the Democratic Party’s nomination for President,” states the resolution approved by the Democratic National Convention’s rules committee at a virtual meeting.

The resolution text, which also requires the Democratic National Committee to review the reforms with the goal of making them permanent, now heads to the convention floor for final approval. With the blessing of the rules committee, it is widely expected to earn the support of a majority of the convention’s 3,979 delegates.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!