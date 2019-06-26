Read Live Updates On Night 1 Of The NBC Democratic Presidential Debate

The 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls face off for the first time in a debate hosted by NBC News in Miami.

The debate, which starts at 9 p.m. ET, is split into two nights. The first night’s participants include New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Reps. Tim Ryan (Ohio), and Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii); former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro; former Reps. John Delaney (Md.) and Beto O’Rourke (Texas); Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; and Sens. Cory Booker (N.J.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.).

Thursday night’s debate will also start at 9 p.m. ET and will include author and self-help guru Marianne Williamson; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; venture capitalist Andrew Yang; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Vice President Joe Biden; Rep. Eric Swalwell (Calif.); and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris (Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) and Michael Bennet (Colo.).

Read live updates on the debate below:

CORRECTION: A previous version of this post referred to John Delaney as a congressman. He is a former congressman.