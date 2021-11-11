House Democrats Move To Censure GOP Rep. Paul Gosar Over Violent Video

In a statement, the lawmakers, led by Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.), co-chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, said it was a “clear cut case for censure” and that it was “beyond the pale” for Gosar to use his official congressional resources to further violence against elected officials.

“As the events of January 6 have shown, such vicious and vulgar messaging can and does foment actual violence,” the joint statement said.

“Violence against women in politics is a global phenomenon meant to silence women and discourage them from seeking positions of authority and participating in public life, with women of color disproportionately impacted. Minority Leader [Kevin] McCarthy’s silence is tacit approval and just as dangerous.”

The members said they plan to introduce the resolution on Friday.

Gosar, who has been linked to the planning of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, tweeted the video on Sunday, prompting condemnation from colleagues, the public and the White House this week.

It has since been removed from Twitter. On Tuesday, Gosar released a statement defending his actions, calling the backlash a “gross mischaracterization” of the clip and arguing that “It is a symbolic cartoon. It is not real life.”

He said it was not meant to espouse violence and represented “a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy.”

Despite pressure to take action, McCarthy has remained silent. The minority leader has resisted calls to condemn Gosar in the past for his ties to white nationalists.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) proposed an investigation by the House Ethics Committee and federal law enforcement.