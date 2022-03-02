The primary between Jessica Cisneros and Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) is testing different theories of how to appeal to Latino voters in South Texas. Associated Press

LAREDO, Texas ― The Democratic primary results in Texas’ 28th Congressional District were still too close to call as election day came to a close Tuesday night.

With 86% of the votes counted, progressive immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros had nearly 49% of the vote, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar had about 46% and former community organizer Tannya Benavides had just under 5%.

If no candidate obtains an outright majority in the first round of voting, the top two contenders must compete in a runoff on May 24.

The race for the Democratic nod in a slightly Democratic-leaning South Texas district has attracted major national attention and resources because of its implications for the balance of power inside the Democratic Party.

Cuellar, the head of a powerful regional political machine, is one of Congress’s most conservative Democrats. Cisneros, who came within 4 percentage points of unseating Cuellar in 2020, would be one of the body’s most progressive members.

Speaking to supporters on Tuesday night, Cisneros said that by running “neck and neck” with Cuellar, her campaign had already expanded the window of possibility for political change in South Texas.

