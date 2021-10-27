Democrats Cut Paid Leave From Build Back Better Package

Paid leave was under serious threat all week because of Manchin, who privately expressed concerns about the potential for fraud in the program, and the program’s cost.

“It doesn’t make sense to me. ... I just can’t do it,” Manchin told CNN on Wednesday about the proposal, citing its impact on the debt.

The United States is an outlier among industrialized countries in the world for not having any kind of paid leave mandate. Workers must rely on their employers to voluntarily decide whether they will offer paid leave for the birth of a new child or if a worker is sick or has to care for a sick family member.

Only 20% of workers in the private sector have access to paid family leave and roughly 42% have access to paid medical leave to recovery from illness or injury. Low-wage workers are the most likely to not have access to paid leave.