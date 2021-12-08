Democratic lawmakers introduced a resolution Wednesday to strip Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) of her committee assignments following her multiple Islamophobic attacks against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).
Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.) are leading the push to strip Boebert of her assignments after multiple videos surfaced last month showing Boebert suggesting Omar was a terrorist.
During Thanksgiving week, Boebert told a group of supporters in Colorado that a Capitol Police officer came running up to Boebert and Omar while the two were in an elevator together. Video of her comments were posted online.
“Well, she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine,” Boebert claimed she told the officer, drawing laughs from the crowd. “And I said, ‘Oh look, the Jihad Squad decided to show up for work today.’”
After the video went viral, another video surfaced showing Boebert telling a similar story in September.
“One of my staffers, on his first day with me, got into an elevator in the Capitol, and in that elevator we were joined by Ilhan Omar,” Boebert is seen telling a crowd of supporters in that video. “It was just us three in there and I looked over and I said, ‘Well, looky there, it’s the Jihad Squad.’”
“She doesn’t have a backpack, she wasn’t dropping it and running, so we’re good,” Boebert added.
Omar said that interaction never happened.
“Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up,” Omar tweeted late last month. “Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout. Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslim tropes get no condemnation.”
Almost a dozen House progressives have signed on to the resolution to strip Boebert of her assignments, including Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.).
“St. Louis and I did not come to Congress to leave Islamophobic, racist, and inciteful attacks unchecked,” Bush said in a statement about the resolution. “Congressional leadership has a responsibility to show that this kind of behavior is unacceptable — starting in the halls of power. We must be assured that no member is above accountability, and Republican leadership has failed to deliver any such accountability for Boebert. It is time for Democratic leadership to act and pass our resolution to not only protect Rep. Omar, but the livelihoods and lives of Muslim communities around our country.”