“Well, she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine,” Boebert claimed she told the officer, drawing laughs from the crowd. “And I said, ‘Oh look, the Jihad Squad decided to show up for work today.’”

After the video went viral, another video surfaced showing Boebert telling a similar story in September.

“One of my staffers, on his first day with me, got into an elevator in the Capitol, and in that elevator we were joined by Ilhan Omar,” Boebert is seen telling a crowd of supporters in that video. “It was just us three in there and I looked over and I said, ‘Well, looky there, it’s the Jihad Squad.’” “She doesn’t have a backpack, she wasn’t dropping it and running, so we’re good,” Boebert added.

Omar said that interaction never happened.

“Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up,” Omar tweeted late last month. “Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout. Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslim tropes get no condemnation.”