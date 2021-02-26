Democrats Switch To Plan B For Minimum Wage Increase

Democrats are strategizing a Plan B to get millions of workers across the country a raise in the COVID-19 relief package after being told their initial idea to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour with a simple majority would violate Senate rules.

The new plan, spearheaded by Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) would not require corporations to increase their wages to $15 an hour, but it would punish them if they don’t. It also would use the federal tax code to encourage smaller businesses to raise wages for their workers.

The proposal, according to Wyden, would impose a 5% tax on big corporation payrolls if any workers received less than $15 an hour — a penalty that would rise over time. It also would provide up to $10,000 in income tax credits for small businesses that agree to pay their employees higher wages.

“It would also include safeguards to prevent companies from trying to outsource labor to avoid paying living wages,” Wyden said. “For example, if a profitable mega corporation like Walmart fires a store’s security guard and replaces him with a contractor who makes far less, my proposal would still require that Walmart pays a penalty.”

Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Feb. 25.

This does not impact the actual federal minimum wage, which has not been raised in more than a decade and remains $7.25 an hour. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers campaigned on raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

There are still a lot of unknowns with this proposal ― namely whether the penalties and incentives would be permanent or just temporary, and what safeguards Democrats are considering to prevent businesses from gaming the tax credits.

“It’s basically a bad way to do that policy,” Marc Goldwein, policy director for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said. “I don’t think anyone thinks this is a good way to raise the minimum wage. That’s why it’s the ‘Plan B’ and not the ‘Plan A.’”

Democrats resorted to this new tax-based wage proposal after their push to raise the federal minimum to $15 an hour hit a major procedural snag Thursday night. The Senate parliamentarian, who oversees procedure, said Democrats could not increase the minimum wage through the budget reconciliation process, a legislative maneuver they’re pursuing to pass their COVID-19 relief package without any Republican support.

With only 50 seats in the Senate, and Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote, Democrats have no room for error with their legislation. They are relying on budget reconciliation to pass their relief priorities in order to bypass the Senate’s typical 60-vote filibuster threshold. Republicans have balked at Democrats’ COVID-19 relief package, calling it unnecessarily too expensive.

It’s not entirely clear that this new tax-based proposal would comply with the budgetary rules that snagged the minimum-wage increase. Budget reconciliation requires legislation to have an impact on federal spending or revenue, and to have a budgetary effect that’s not just “incidental” to the policy. If Wyden and Sanders’ proposal works as intended to get companies to actually raise their wages, then big businesses wouldn’t actually be paying the penalty, and there wouldn’t be any revenue.

The two Democratic senators who have voiced opposition to the $15 minimum wage, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, have not weighed in on this Plan B.

Democrats have other options as well. Harris, the presiding chair of the Senate, could simply overrule the parliamentarian’s decision on the rules violation. But the White House has already ruled that out.

Democrats could also fire the parliamentarian. That’s what Senate Republicans did in 2001 after the parliamentarian ruled unfavorably on provisions in their tax cut legislation that year. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) called for Democrats to find a new rules referee after the ruling against the minimum wage.

Another option for raising the minimum wage would be to craft a bill that could win Republican support. Theoretically, it’s possible ― Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah), for instance, recently proposed pairing a minimum wage increase with a mandate that employers use E-verify to bar jobs for undocumented immigrants. But their proposal would have increased the federal minimum to only $10 per hour, and other Republicans are generally hostile to the idea.

Democrats have previously threatened higher taxes on corporations underpaying their workers. In 2018, Sanders introduced the Stop BEZOS Act that would tax any company in order to recoup whatever low-wage employees received in federal benefits, such as Medicaid and nutrition assistance. The legislation was more of a public relations campaign than an attempt to set policy, and it worked. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced that Amazon, the second-largest private employer in the country, would boost minimum pay to $15 per hour.

This saga highlights how limited Democrats are by the current rules of the Senate. Republicans are rejecting their agenda at every turn, and the minimum wage is only one example of policy hamstrung by budgetary rules. For progressive lawmakers who want to see some of Biden’s biggest policies passed, the fight over minimum wage exemplifies the need to get rid of the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster threshold.

Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP In this July 29, 2020, file photo, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.

“For me the issue here is that we made a promise to raise the minimum wage and we now have to deliver on that promise to 27 million Americans who are not going to be much convinced when we go back in two years and say, ‘Sorry, the unelected parliamentarian told us we couldn’t raise the minimum wage,’” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who chairs the House Progressive Caucus, told Capitol Hill reporters Friday.

“We think it should be included in this bill, and if it really isn’t going to be then I think Democrats, the White House, the Senate and the House have to recognize that we are going to have to reform the filibuster because we have to be able to deliver,” Jayapal added.

Twenty-nine states have set their own higher minimum wages, while the others, concentrated in the South, use the federal minimum. Twenty states added new increases this year, and 18 states automatically adjust their minimum wages annually with inflation.

If Congress had pegged the wage to inflation in 1972, when it was $1.60, it would be worth $10.18 today.