Democrats Mocked For Honoring Capitol Riot Anniversary With 'Hamilton' Performance

The decision by House Democrats to honor the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot with a musical number from “Hamilton” is striking some people as awkward.

But the part of the ceremony that stuck out most happened after Pelosi introduced a video of “Hamilton” composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who said, “We are all stewards of the American experiment” and that “We should never take our rights and our liberties for granted.”

Miranda then introduced the song “Dear Theodosia,” which he said was about “no challenge [being] worth abandoning our efforts to unite as Americans” and was joined by several other “Hamilton” cast members.

Considering that pro-Trump rioters tried to violently overthrow the 2020 presidential election a year ago, many people thought the Democrats’ message was a little off. However, also on that day a year ago, Congress reconvened amid the wreckage of the riot and completed its ceremonial task of certifying the Electoral College vote count.

“It’s kind of like if Pelosi rolled out a projector and played a scene from ’The West Wing’ to get everyone feeling nice and warm about democracy again,” Mashable columnist Tim Marcin wrote.

Naturally, Twitter users had thoughts. Lots of them.

The correct Hamilton song to commemorate January 6th would have been “I am not gonna take...the shot” https://t.co/iGrqY1L5T4 — Kate Willett (@katewillett) January 6, 2022

This is absolutely nuts. Don't bring in Hamilton to commemorate something where people died in your institution as something cutesy. This is just so wildly inappropriate https://t.co/OkuPQYOC8u — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) January 6, 2022

this is just the “imagine” video but somehow worse https://t.co/KIJOEsbCBN — Adam Rosen (@arrosen76) January 6, 2022

I love the United States, and loved all the time I’ve spent there.

But it’s becoming increasingly hard not to feel that they’re engaged- on all sides- in some sort of long form durational political and cultural spoof.#January6th https://t.co/r1w4JQLzq0 — James Phillips (@MrJPhill) January 6, 2022

everyone who said yesterday "don't be online tomorrow it's going to be real bad" is working themselves into a frothing rage over hamilton rn — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) January 6, 2022

q anon shaman watching the cast of hamilton sing 'dear theodosia' as a tear rolls down his cheek. he takes his viking helmet off and throws it into a fire. "i believe in democracy now," he says to himself — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) January 6, 2022