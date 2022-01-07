Democrats Mocked For Honoring Capitol Riot Anniversary With 'Hamilton' Performance

The decision by House Democrats to honor the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot with a musical number from “Hamilton” is striking some people as awkward.
Democratic leaders and notable historians gathered Thursday for an event that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) described as “a solemn occasion, and a prayerful one for our country.”
But the part of the ceremony that stuck out most happened after Pelosi introduced a video of “Hamilton” composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who said, “We are all stewards of the American experiment” and that “We should never take our rights and our liberties for granted.”
Miranda then introduced the song “Dear Theodosia,” which he said was about “no challenge [being] worth abandoning our efforts to unite as Americans” and was joined by several other “Hamilton” cast members.
Considering that pro-Trump rioters tried to violently overthrow the 2020 presidential election a year ago, many people thought the Democrats’ message was a little off. However, also on that day a year ago, Congress reconvened amid the wreckage of the riot and completed its ceremonial task of certifying the Electoral College vote count.
“It’s kind of like if Pelosi rolled out a projector and played a scene from ’The West Wing’ to get everyone feeling nice and warm about democracy again,” Mashable columnist Tim Marcin wrote.
Naturally, Twitter users had thoughts. Lots of them.