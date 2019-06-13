Here Are The 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates Who Will Be In The First Debates

Reach 1% support in at least three separate, approved polls between Jan. 1 and two weeks before the debate, or Raise money from at least 65,000 unique donors, with a minimum of 200 unique donors per state in at least 20 states, from the launch of their campaign to two weeks before the debate.

Candidates who hit both marks would be automatically allowed into the debate. The DNC said it would cap the number of participants at 20.

With 24 Democrats in the field and a relatively low threshold to qualify for the debates, it quickly became apparent at least 20 candidates ― if not more ― would meet the DNC’s requirements.

As of early June, 13 candidates had reached both thresholds, and an additional seven had qualified through only the polling metric.

The requirements to participate in the primary debates this fall will be even tougher, the DNC announced in May. In order to qualify for the third Democratic debate, scheduled for mid-September, candidates will need to raise money from at least 130,000 unique donors from 20 states and reach at least 2% support in four approved state or national polls.