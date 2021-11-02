Chuck Schumer Says Democrats Finally Have A Deal On Prescription Drug Prices

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Tuesday that Democrats have finally agreed on a plan to reduce the price of prescription drugs, potentially settling one of the biggest unresolved issues preventing passage of their Build Back Better legislation.

“I’m pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached to lower prescription drug prices for seniors and families in the Build Back Better legislation,” Schumer said at a press conference. He added that the proposal received approval from a key holdout, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who subsequently released a statement confirming her support.

In that statement, Sinema cited negotiations she held with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), while also thanking Reps. Scott Peters (D-Calif.) and Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) for the help. Pelosi had been pushing hard for a deal on prescription drugs; Peters and Schrader, like Sinema, had been resisting. If all of them are on board, then the deal most likely can pass the House as well.

Under the agreement, according to Schumer and Democratic sources, the federal government would have power to regulate the prices of a small group of drugs, drawing from both Medicare Part B (the part of the program that covers drugs delivered in clinics, hospitals and other outpatient settings) and Part D (the part of the program that covers medications seniors buy and administer on their own, through pharmacies.)

Another key feature of the plan are “inflation caps” ― basically, a limit on how much companies can raise prices year after year. The inflation caps would take effect next year, while the negotiation process would start with 10 drugs in 2023.

The agreement also calls for redesigning the Part D benefit, in order to limit out-of-pocket costs for seniors at $2,000 a year, and it would restrict the price of insulin to no more than $35 per injection, Schumer said.

Details And Impact Not Yet Clear

The impact of the plan on what individuals, employers and the government pay for drugs is not yet clear ― and won’t be until full details are available and analysts have time to go through them, line by line.

Even seemingly minor points, like changing the “base year” that are the basis for measuring drug inflation, could change the impact by tens, or maybe hundreds, of billions of dollars over the next decade.

But nobody thinks the plan will regulate prices as aggressively ― or deliver as much in savings ― as advocates once hoped.

The original vision for this initiative was to model legislation on a 2019 bill under which the federal government would negotiate for at least 50 drugs a year, using a formula based on what countries overseas pay, with few restrictions on the kinds of drugs subject to negotiation. That plan also envisioned inflation caps that would deliver immediate, significant savings.

Together with a redesign of the Medicare Part D benefits, these provisions promised relief to millions of Americans who struggle with medication costs ― in the worst of cases, skipping doses in order to save money and then suffering more serious medical problems as a result.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday that Democrats have finally come to an agreement over a key element of the Build Back Better agenda. MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images

The idea of such reforms is wildly popular, polls have shown repeatedly. And it has broad support in the Democratic Party ― from President Joe Biden, congressional leaders and most of their members.

But the proposal ran into vocal opposition from a small group of Democrats, numbering less than a dozen in the two houses combined; Sinema, Peters and Schrader were prominent among them. These Democrats, all of whom the drug industry had supported with campaign contributions, argued that aggressive attempts to control drug prices would make it harder for them to raise investment capital, threatening innovation.

Biden and Democratic leaders promised to increase investment in basic scientific research and support for small biotech startups that most of the innovating today. But that wasn’t enough to win over the holdouts, so they began discussing compromises that would scale back initiative’s reach.

Recent discussions focused on allowing negotiation of prices only for medications that were past the “exclusivity” period during which manufacturers have a government-granted monopoly. Another compromise envisioned exempting “orphan drugs,” which treat rare conditions, from any kind of negotiations.

Advocates For Aggressive Reform Praise The Compromise

It’s not yet clear which of those compromises made it into the final bill. And Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) mentioned that one key piece ― an enforcement mechanism to make sure drug companies accept negotiated prices ― was still “being written.”

The original idea was to slap a punishing excise tax on drug companies that refused to negotiate over prices. That too ran into opposition from the drug industry and its allies ― and it’s not clear what alternative, if any, Democrats are willing to support.

But even with the compromises and the still-unfinished business, Klobuchar, who was among those working the past few days for an agreement with stronger government negotiation, touted the benefits of the bill even as she acknowledged it was not everything advocates like her wanted.

“It includes limits on insulin, this idea of out-of-pocket limit, some type of limit on inflationary pressure on drugs, and beginning negotiations,” she said. “Obviously, I wanted the robust House bill, this is now making sure we have an enforcement mechanism in it, that’s being written.”

Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), also a longtime proponent of regulating drug prices, predicted that the inflation caps in particular would make an impression on the public.