What's Hot

Jessica Simpson Hints At A-List Actor She Had Fling With Behind His Girlfriend's Back

Josh Duhamel Defends Former Female Co-Star Who Unfairly Got A ‘Bad Rap’

Eva Green Defends Private Messages In Court Describing Film Crew As 'S**tty Peasants'

Serena Williams Breaks Silence On Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Kevin McCarthy Backs Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt, Ignores Rep. Greene’s ‘Murder’ Claim

'You Ghoul': George Santos Roasted Online Over Speech About Jewish Community

Texas Republicans See Attacking Trans Kids As Political Win

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Defends Ilhan Omar As Republicans Kick Her Off House Committee

Judge Gives Go-Ahead For Wrongful Death Suit Against Kyle Rittenhouse

Sens. Cruz, Manchin Team Up To Fight A Non-Existent Gas Stove Ban

Netflix Lays Out Plan For Password-Sharing Crackdown

Portia De Rossi Celebrated Turning 50 By Renewing Her Vows With Ellen DeGeneres

Politicssenate judiciary committeeticketmasterbeyonce world tour

Top Democrats Warn Ticketmaster Over Beyoncé World Tour: ‘We’re Watching’

Lawmakers have been eyeing Ticketmaster since the debacle surrounding Taylor Swift’s tour ticket sales in November.
Nick Visser

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee issued a firm warning to Ticketmaster on Thursday after Beyoncé announced her Renaissance World Tour: “We’re watching.”

Lawmakers have been eyeing Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation since the debacle surrounding Taylor Swift’s hotly anticipated Eras Tour. Millions of her fans waited for hours to get their hands on tickets in November, but many were left empty-handed amid site glitches and opaque rules about how to register for presale access. Ticketmaster later canceled the general sale, apologizing but blaming what they called “unprecedented demand” for tickets.

Senators held a committee hearing last month after the firestorm, when lawmakers on both sides of the aisle grilled Live Nation’s president, Joe Berchtold. Ticketmaster and Live Nation were allowed to merge in 2010, but some have questioned if the company has been able to turn into a monopoly for ticket sales and touring.

“This whole concert ticket system is a mess — it’s a monopolistic mess,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), a member of the judiciary committee, said at the time.

Berchtold has argued Ticketmaster has an “obligation to do better,” but he rejected notions the broader company is a monopoly.

Demand for Beyoncé’s tour is already set to be off the charts. Live Nation said this week that the number of registrations (a prerequisite to have a chance to later buy tickets) “already exceed the number of available tickets by more than 800%” in some cities. Additional dates have been added in cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Houston.

The full list of shows, which begin in Europe, can be found here.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Nick Visser - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community