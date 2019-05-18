Finally, Something Dems And GOP Can Agree On: Who Should Take The Iron Throne

We finally have some bipartisan agreement on a very important issue facing America: Who should sit on the Iron Throne?

A recent survey just ahead of the “Game of Thrones” finale by consulting firm Firehouse Strategies and Optimus found that 50 percent of those polled believe that Jon Snow should take the throne. That broke down to 47 percent of Democrats and 55 percent of Republicans surveyed.

Arya Stark came in second with 12 percent of the votes. Sis Sansa Stark and Daenerys Targaryen were tied for third place, each winning 11 percent. Female viewers (13%) were more supportive of Daenerys than men (8%).

Of those polled, 10% thought Tyrion Lannister should sit on the throne.

Even though Tyrion came in last among the major characters to be ruler, his overall favorability rating was high: 77%. Only 44% had a favorable view of Daenerys.

As for the Starks, Jon Snow and Arya tied for the highest favorability rating: 81%. Sansa got 64%.

“Game of Thrones” viewers were also polled on their attitude concerning the effectiveness of President Donald Trump’s border wall compared to the Night’s Watch wall.

Respondents by a 2-to-1 margin believed the fictional wall is better protection than Trump’s wall; 60% said the Westeros wall was superior, compared with 29% who picked Trump’s.

The survey was conducted Tuesday and Wednesday with 2,360 registered voters across the United States, including about 460 “Game of Thrones” viewers via landline and cell phone text. The margin of error was generally plus or minus 1.9 points for political questions and 4.6 for “Game of Thrones” viewers specifically.